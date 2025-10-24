Rizhao Steel achieves 95 percent automation rate in steelmaking

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has successfully implemented advanced process automation and digital control systems at Chinese steelmaker Rizhao Steel’s integrated steel plant in Shandong Province. The project brings the facility closer to full digital steelmaking, reaching a 95 percent automation rate and establishing a benchmark for “one-button steelmaking” in global production environments.

Primetals Technologies delivers full plant automation for Rizhao Steel

Primetals Technologies has completed the commissioning of Level 2 automation systems and technological packages covering BOF converters, ladle furnaces, and RH degassing plants at Rizhao Steel. The integrated system allows operators to control complex steelmaking operations through centralized automation platforms.

The newly implemented system ensures that 95 percent of Rizhao Steel’s production process is now automated, marking a decisive step toward a smart steel plant ecosystem.

Intelligent modeling and real-time operator guidance

At the heart of the system are intelligent predictive models that calculate critical process parameters such as temperature, chemical composition and alloy addition timing. These models reduce the need for manual input, guiding operators through each step of the process while ensuring accuracy and repeatability.

The automation package includes real-time insights and dashboards, allowing staff to monitor and adjust operations instantly. According to Primetals, all performance guarantees related to chemical analysis and temperature hit rates have been successfully met.