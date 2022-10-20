﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Rio Tinto’s iron ore output stable in H1, shipment guidance for 2022 falls

Thursday, 20 October 2022 14:47:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced its production results for the third quarter and the first nine months of the current year.

In the third quarter of the current year, the company’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations in Western Australia increased by one percent year on year and by seven percent quarter on quarter to 84.3 million mt. In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments from its Pilbara operations amounted to 82.9 million mt, decreasing by one percent from the same quarter of the previous year, and increasing by four percent compared to the second quarter, despite two unplanned rail outages on the Yandicoogina and Gudai-Darri lines.

In the first nine months of the year, Rio Tinto’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations remained stable year on year to 234.7 million mt, while its iron ore shipments in the same period totaled 234.3 million mt, falling by one percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2022 is at the lower end of the 320-335 million mt range in the previous guidance. 

Meanwhile, Rio Tinto and Australia-based Wright Prospecting Pty Ltd have agreed to modernise the joint venture covering the Rhodes Ridge iron ore project in the East Pilbara. The companies plan to develop a plant with an annual capacity of up to 40 million mt before 2030. Rhodes Ridge contains 5.8 billion mt of high-grade Mineral Resources at an average grade of 62.3 percent Fe. A resource drilling program is currently underway to support future project studies.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production Rio Tinto 

Similar articles

Canadian iron ore production up 0.6 percent in August

20 Oct | Steel News

Iron ore prices decline amid falling futures, weak steel market

20 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s mineral output up 4.2% in Apr-Aug, down 3.9% in Aug

20 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines from last week

19 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 19, 2022

19 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine's ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih resumes mining ahead of schedule

19 Oct | Steel News

BHP Billiton sees slight rise in iron ore output in September quarter

19 Oct | Steel News

Vale increases iron ore production in Q3

18 Oct | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 18, 2022

18 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

New iron ore project planned in northern Brazil

17 Oct | Steel News