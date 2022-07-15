Rio Tinto’s iron ore output and shipments fall slightly in H1, higher production expected for H2

Friday, 15 July 2022 12:14:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced that in the second quarter of the current year iron ore production from its Pilbara operations in Western Australia increased by four percent year on year to 78.6 million mt. While significantly higher than average rainfall in May impacted mine production, continued focus on mine pit health and commissioning of Gudai-Darri supported a stronger second quarter. In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments from its Pilbara operations amounted to 79.9 million mt, rising by five percent from the same quarter of the previous year.

In the first half of the year, Rio Tinto’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations fell by one percent year on year to 150.3 million mt, while its iron ore shipments in the same period totaled 151.4 million mt, falling by two percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2022 remains unchanged at 320-335 million mt, compared to the previous guidance.

Meanwhile, the company delivered first iron ore from Gudai-Darri mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia in June, as SteelOrbis previously reported. As the mine operations ramp up, Rio Tinto expects increased production volumes and improved product mix in the second half, with Gudai-Darri capacity to be reached in 2023.