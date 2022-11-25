Rio Tinto plans to develop larger low-carbon iron-making plant 

Friday, 25 November 2022 15:06:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced that it plans to develop a larger-scale pilot plant for low-carbon iron-making to further assess its potential to help decarbonize the steel value chain, after a small-scale pilot plant in Germany proved the effectiveness of its low-carbon iron-making process using ores from its mines in Australia.

The plant will have a capacity of one mt per hour. The designing of the pilot plant is underway and the company is considering suitable locations for its construction.

The process, known as BioIron™, uses raw biomass instead of metallurgical coal as a reductant and microwave energy to convert Pilbara iron ore to metallic iron in the steelmaking process. BioIron has the potential to support near-zero carbon steel-making, and can result in net negative emissions if linked with carbon capture and storage.