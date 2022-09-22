Rio Tinto and Shougang sign MoU for low-carbon steel production solutions

Thursday, 22 September 2022 14:25:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based iron ore miner Rio Tinto has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese steelmaker Shougang Group to promote research, design and implementation of low-carbon solutions for the steel value chain.

The memorandum of understanding’s focus areas include low-carbon sintering technology, blast furnace and basic oxygen furnace optimization, and carbon capture and utilization.

Rio Tinto aims to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 15 percent by 2025, and by 50 percent by 2030.