Rio Tinto and China’s Nanjing Steel to collaborate on decarbonization

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto is continuing to cooperate with other companies to decarbonize the steel value chain in the face of climate change. Accordingly, the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with China-based Nanjing Iron and Steel Co. regarding decarbonization technology in ironmaking, according to a report by Reuters.

The companies will jointly work on exploring the application of biomass and pelletizing using Pilbara fines.