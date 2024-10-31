 |  Login 
Rio Tinto and China’s Nanjing Steel to collaborate on decarbonization

Thursday, 31 October 2024
       

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto is continuing to cooperate with other companies to decarbonize the steel value chain in the face of climate change. Accordingly, the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with China-based Nanjing Iron and Steel Co. regarding decarbonization technology in ironmaking, according to a report by Reuters.

The companies will jointly work on exploring the application of biomass and pelletizing using Pilbara fines.

Last year, Rio Tinto signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese steel producer Baowu Steel Group to advance decarbonization projects in both Australia and China, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


