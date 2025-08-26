Rhinox India launches stainless steel pipe production at Karnal plant

Rhinox India Limited has officially started production of high-quality stainless steel pipes at its new Karnal plant in Haryana, northern India, the company announced on Tuesday, August 26.

The facility, spanning 300,000 square feet, features four modern production lines, including a stainless steel tube milling plant capable of producing 400 mt of SS304 and SS316L grade pipes per month.

Rhinox India sources its raw materials from top suppliers such as Jindal Stainless Steel (JSL), Outokumpu, and POSCO India, ensuring that its stainless steel pipes deliver consistent quality and reliable performance for a wide range of applications. These include pharmaceutical systems, industrial fluids, compressed air, and water distribution networks.

The Karnal plant is certified with internationally recognized standards including NSF 61, NSF 372, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, PED, HACCP, and REACH, guaranteeing that every pipe meets stringent global safety, hygiene, and performance benchmarks.