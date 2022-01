Wednesday, 26 January 2022 12:27:09 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s refrigerator retail sales in 2021 amounted to 31.88 million units, down 2.1 percent year on year, as reported by local media focusing on analysis of home appliances.

As for 2022, refrigerator retail sales will likely total 31.51 million units, down 1.2 percent year on year, while rises in sales prices are expected to continue. It is thought that the retail sales in 2022 will total a value of RMB 98 billion ($15.45 billion), up 0.9 percent year on year.