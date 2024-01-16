Rebar consumption in Mexico up 21.6 in November

Tuesday, 16 January 2024 23:23:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Apparent rebar consumption in Mexico maintained its positive streak for the sixth consecutive month. increasing 21.6 percent in November, year-over-year, to 388,000 metric tons (mt), according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In November, rebar was ranked as the second most consumed finished steel product in Mexico, as the consumption of galvanized sheet (HDG) tied hot rolled sheet coils (HRC) for first place with 411,000 mt. In production, rebar is the steel product with the highest manufacturing volume in Mexico.

In November, rebar production remained in positive territory for the second consecutive month. The annual increase was 14.9 percent, totaling 409,000 mt. That production volume is the highest in the first 11 months of 2023.

In exports, the volume of rebar decreased 56.3 percent, totaling 21,000 mt. This volume contrasts with the 77,000 mt exported in May of last year.

In the accumulated January-November, rebar consumption in Mexico increased 12.9 percent, year-over-year, to 3.86 million mt and production increased 2.0 percent to 4.06 million mt.

According to industry data, the steel producers that manufacture rod are ArcelorMittal, DeAcero, Gerdau Corsa, Grupo Acerero, Grupo Simec, Ternium and Tyasa.