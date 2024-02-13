﻿
English
Rebar consumption in Mexico increases 5.7 percent in December

Tuesday, 13 February 2024
       

Apparent rebar consumption in Mexico increased 5.7 percent in December, year-over-year, to 316,000 metric tons (mt), the seventh consecutive annual increase, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In December, rebar was ranked as the fourth most consumed finished steel product in Mexico, surpassed by galvanized sheet (HDG), cold rolled coil (CRC) and the leader, hot rolled coil (HRC). However, consumption totals in December were the lowest in the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, rebar production decreased 1.8 percent in December, totaling 334,000 mt, the lowest in the last seven months.

In exports, the volume of rebar decreased 53.7 percent, totaling 19,000 mt. As for imports, in Canacero's list of the 10 most imported finished steel products, there are no records of rebar.

In all of 2023, rebar consumption in Mexico increased 12.3 percent, year-over-year, to 4.17 million mt and production increased 1.8 percent to 4.39 million mt.

According to industry data, the steel producers that manufacture rebar are ArcelorMittal, DeAcero, Gerdau Corsa, Grupo Acerero, Grupo Simec, Ternium and Tyasa.


