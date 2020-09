Wednesday, 16 September 2020 15:06:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, real estate sales in Turkey amounted to 170,408 units, falling by 25.7 percent month on month and up by 54.2 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of this year, real estate sales in Turkey totaled 1,024,534 units, increasing by 42.6 percent on year-on-year basis.