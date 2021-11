Wednesday, 24 November 2021 12:25:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Raw coal output in China’s Shanxi Province amounted to 102.752 million mt in October this year, up 5.2 percent year on year, exceeding 100 million mt for the third consecutive month, as announced by the Statistics Bureau of Shanxi Province.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the raw coal output in Shanxi Province for the full year of 2021 will exceed 1.2 billion mt.

In 2020, the raw coal output in Shanxi reached 1.063 billion mt, up 8.2 percent.