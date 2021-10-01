Primetals and Thyssenkrupp join forces to launch innovative BF technology

Friday, 01 October 2021 16:37:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has signed an exclusive worldwide cooperation agreement with Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp, committing to bringing the innovative Sequence Impulse Process (SIP) technology for blast furnaces to the market.

The underlying principles of this technology have been adapted and specifically tailored to the blast furnace process. To prove the technology, Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe has installed the first-ever full system on blast furnace No. 1 in Duisburg in Germany.

By optimizing the consumption of the reducing agents coke and coal, the SIP technology will increase blast furnace efficiency, reduce costs and carbon emissions, offering a rapid return on investment.