POSCO’s net profit and sales fall in 2023 amid lower steel prices

Thursday, 25 January 2024 14:48:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced its consolidated financial results for 2023.

The company reported an operating profit of KRW 3.53 trillion ($2.64 billion), compared to an operating profit of KRW 4.85 trillion in 2022. In 2023, POSCO’s sales revenue decreased by 8.9 percent year on year to KRW 77.12 trillion ($57.73 billion), while its net profit amounted to KRW 1.83 trillion ($1.37 billion), decreasing by 48.5 percent compared to a net profit of KRW 3.56 trillion in 2022.

The main causes of the decreases in sales revenues and profits were the declines in steel prices affected by deteriorating market conditions.