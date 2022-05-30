﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

POSCO Group to invest almost $43 billion to strengthen its core businesses

Monday, 30 May 2022 15:00:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean steelmaker POSCO has announced that by 2026 it will invest KRW 53 trillion ($42.86 billion) in total, including KRW 33 trillion ($26.68 billion)in South Korea and KRW 20 trillion ($16.17 billion) in overseas markets, in order to strengthen competitiveness in core business fields. With the investments, about 25.000 people will be employed directly.

According to the announcement, within the scope of domestic investment, KRW 20 trillion ($16.17 billion)will be invested in laying the foundation for eco-friendly steel production. POSCO aims to secure its competitiveness by investing in new electric furnaces for conversion to an eco-friendly production system, the introduction of eco-friendly facilities, and technology for steel products for electric vehicle motors. In the business area, it plans to invest about KRW 5.3 trillion ($4.28 billion) in securing stable raw materials, expanding facilities, and securing next-generation technologies. Also, KRW 5 trillion ($4 billion) will be invested in eco-friendly infrastructure and KRW 2.7 trillion ($2.18 billion) in ventures and securing new technologies.

 


Tags: Far East 

Similar articles

30 May

China’s vehicle imports down two percent in January-April
30 May

Hüseyin Ocakçı at IREPAS: China’s steel consumption down 8.9% in Jan-Apr
30 May

Shanghai issues action plan to accelerate economic recovery and revitalization
27 May

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 23.9 percent in Jan-Apr
27 May

China’s special bonds reach RMB 1.82 trillion as of May 26
27 May

Chinese steel enterprises’ profits down 55.7 percent in Jan-Apr
27 May

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise in April
26 May

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down six percent in May 16-22
26 May

FAI in transportation in China up 4.1 percent in 2021
26 May

Ansteel’s net profit down 1.2 percent in Q1