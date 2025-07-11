 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Poland-based...

Poland-based JSW’s coal and coke outputs up in Q2 2025

Friday, 11 July 2025 16:52:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for the second quarter of this year.

In the given quarter, the company’s total coal output totaled 3.34 million mt, up by 16.7 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 15.2 percent compared to the second quarter of 2024, while its total coke production was 710,000 mt, rising by 1.4 percent quarter on quarter and down by 2.7 percent year on year. JSW’s coking coal production in the second quarter amounted to 2.82 million mt, increasing by 21.5 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 22.0 percent year on year.

In the second quarter, the company’s total coal sales came to three million mt, moving down by 0.3 percent compared to the first quarter and up by 14.9 percent year on year, while its total coke sales amounted to 740,000 mt, remaining the same compared to the previous quarter and down by 2.6 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. JSW’s total coking coal sales amounted to 2.62 million mt, rising by 5.2 percent quarter on quarter and by 15.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the company’s internal sales in the given quarter totaled 990,000 mt, up by 12.5 percent compared to the first quarter and by 4.2 percent compared to the second quarter of 2024.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Poland European Union 

Similar articles

Local coke prices rise in China to be finalized soon after 6% futures hike

11 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly in June 30-July 6

11 Jul | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal price up slightly, outlook stable despite rise in China

10 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s BCCL revives defunct mining project for production of coking coal

09 Jul | Steel News

Poland’s JSW to increase coking coal output with new longwalls

09 Jul | Steel News

Australia expects met coal exports to rise in 2025 despite trade uncertainty, softening prices

08 Jul | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic up one percent in April-June FY 2025-26

07 Jul | Steel News

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials