Poland-based JSW’s coal and coke outputs up in Q2 2025

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for the second quarter of this year.

In the given quarter, the company’s total coal output totaled 3.34 million mt, up by 16.7 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 15.2 percent compared to the second quarter of 2024, while its total coke production was 710,000 mt, rising by 1.4 percent quarter on quarter and down by 2.7 percent year on year. JSW’s coking coal production in the second quarter amounted to 2.82 million mt, increasing by 21.5 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 22.0 percent year on year.

In the second quarter, the company’s total coal sales came to three million mt, moving down by 0.3 percent compared to the first quarter and up by 14.9 percent year on year, while its total coke sales amounted to 740,000 mt, remaining the same compared to the previous quarter and down by 2.6 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. JSW’s total coking coal sales amounted to 2.62 million mt, rising by 5.2 percent quarter on quarter and by 15.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the company’s internal sales in the given quarter totaled 990,000 mt, up by 12.5 percent compared to the first quarter and by 4.2 percent compared to the second quarter of 2024.