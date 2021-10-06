Philippines terminates safeguard probe on galvalume imports

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 12:43:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has announced that it has terminated the safeguard duty investigation on galvalume sheets, coils and strips imports.

The investigation was launched on June 15 last year following the complaint by local flat steel producer Sonic Steel Industries, and covered the period from 2014 to 2018.

The products subject to investigation currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.61.11, 7210.61.91, 7210.61.99, 7210.69.11, 7210.69.91, 7210.69.99, 7212.50.19, 7212.50.23, 7212.50.24, 7212.50.29, 7212.50.93, 7212.50.94 and 7212.50.99.