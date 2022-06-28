﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Philippines’ first integrated smelting and steel plant to be built in Zamboanga

Tuesday, 28 June 2022 15:37:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Philippines-based Mount Zynai Mining Corporation and Chinese company Shenzou Investor Cooperation will jointly build an industrial park complex in Zamboanga which will include the country’s first integrated smelting and steel plant, according to media reports.

The plant, which has an investment of $1 billion, will produce 1.5 million mt of steel bars annually by processing ore from a mining site in Zamboanga.

The integrated smelting and steel plant is scheduled for partial operation within two to three years.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Philippines Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

SunCoke and US Steel sign iron ore processing agreement

28 Jun | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 28, 2022

28 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Price increases for Brazilian high-grade ore but declines for blast furnace grade pellets

27 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 27, 2022

27 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale maintains investment levels for waste dam elimination

24 Jun | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 24, 2022

24 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices rebound today, but down sharply week on week

23 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Hancock and POSCO ink expanded deal for further iron ore projects and HBI production

23 Jun | Steel News

Strike Resources to export first iron ore from Port Hedland by end of July

23 Jun | Steel News

Samarco and creditors settle on arbitration

22 Jun | Steel News