PGS partners with thyssenkrupp nucera on Australia’s green iron megaproject

Australia is positioning itself as a global leader in green iron production with the launch of the Mid-West Green Iron project. Thyssenkrupp nucera, a subsidiary of German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp, has announced that it will supply 1.4 GW electrolyzer for Australian company Progressive Green Solutions’ (PGS) green iron project. 1.4 GW electrolyzers will power the project with green hydrogen, marking a major step in decarbonizing the steel industry.

The project, located near Geraldton in Western Australia, aims to annually produce 7 million mt of green iron pellets, with around half converted into 2.5 million mt of hot briquetted iron (HBI) for export. By integrating renewable energy and local magnetite ore, the facility is expected to cut carbon emissions by up to 90 percent compared to traditional steelmaking methods.

Technology backbone

The project relies on thyssenkrupp nucera’s alkaline water electrolysis technology, known for its scalability and efficiency. The modular scalum® units (20 MW each) will provide the green hydrogen required to transform Western Australia into a global hub for low-carbon iron and steel exports.

Dr. Johann Rinnhofer, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera Australia, described the collaboration as a milestone in reducing the carbon footprint of global steelmaking.