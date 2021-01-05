Peruvian steelmaker Aceros Arequipa eyes Bolivian market

Tuesday, 05 January 2021 01:28:59 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian steelmaker Aceros Arequipa is considering the Bolivian steel market as promising, an executive told Bolivian media EJU TV. The company plans to consolidate a stronger position in the Bolivian domestic market through local subsidiary Corporación Aceros del Altiplano.

Jose Pablo Lopez Malaga, a manager at Corporación Aceros del Altiplano, said Bolivia is one of Aceros Arequipa’s “most important sales destinations” in Latin America.

Without providing specific details about sales volumes, the executive said the Bolivian subsidiary invested in building larger warehouses to increase inventory in order to meet client demand. Malaga said the company’s two warehouses in La Paz and Santa Cruz have a combined storing capacity of 16,000 mt.

The executive said the expansion of Bolivia’s infrastructure segment should drive sales for Corporación Aceros del Altiplano.