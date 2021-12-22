Peruvian iron ore export prices increase in October

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 20:41:42 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore export prices in October rose both on a year-over-year as well as on a month-over-month analysis, according to data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP.

BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export prices in October this year reached FOB $104.20/mt, 9.5 percent up, month-over-month, from FOB $95.1/mt in September this year.

Peruvian iron ore export prices in October this year also grew 20.3 percent, year-over-year, from FOB $86.6/mt.

BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export volumes in October totaled 1.7 million mt, 6.2 percent up, year-over-year, and 41.6 percent up, month-over-month.