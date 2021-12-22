﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Peruvian iron ore export prices increase in October

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 20:41:42 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore export prices in October rose both on a year-over-year as well as on a month-over-month analysis, according to data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP.

BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export prices in October this year reached FOB $104.20/mt, 9.5 percent up, month-over-month, from FOB $95.1/mt in September this year.

Peruvian iron ore export prices in October this year also grew 20.3 percent, year-over-year, from FOB $86.6/mt.

BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export volumes in October totaled 1.7 million mt, 6.2 percent up, year-over-year, and 41.6 percent up, month-over-month.


Tags: North America  Peru  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22 Dec

CSN could reach investment grade, says analyst
09 Dec

Brazilian civil construction activity improves in October
08 Dec

Mining investments in Peru increase 21.2 percent in January-October
01 Dec

Argentinian crude steel output rises 17.1 percent in October
01 Dec

Mexico to commence sunset review over the imports of ferromanganese from South Korea