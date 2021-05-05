﻿
Peru's Aceros Arequipa posts increased profit in Q1

Wednesday, 05 May 2021
       

Peruvian steelmaker Aceros Arequipa saw its net profit in Q1 this year surge 402.5 percent, year-over-year, to PEN 196 million ($51.1 million).

The company said net revenues in Q1 this year grew 95.2 percent, year-over-year, to PEN 1.08 billion ($283.1 million).  Gross margin in Q1 rise to 30.4 percent, from 17.8 percent in Q1 2020.

Aceros Arequipa reported a gross profit of PEN 329 million ($85.9 million), 232.3 percent up, year-over-year. EBITDA in Q1 was PEN 278 million ($72.6 million), 223.2 percent up, year-over-year.

USD = PEN 3.83 (May 5)


