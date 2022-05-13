﻿
Siderperu’s quarterly profit declines on a yearly basis

Friday, 13 May 2022 23:27:25 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian steelmaker Siderperu, controlled by the Brazilian Gerdau group, has posted a net profit of PEN 72 million ($19 million) for Q1 2022, against PEN 97 million in Q1 2011.

Under the same comparative basis, net sales increased by 44.6 percent to PEN 729 million, thanks to an increased volume of steel products sold and higher average prices per metric ton, while the EBITDA declined by 39 percent to PEN 97 million, reflecting increased production costs derived from higher raw materials prices.

The company mentioned that despite reducing on yearly basis, net profit has shown gains of 11.4 percent when compared to Q4 2021. 

USD = PEN 3.78 (May 13)


