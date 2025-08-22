 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Peabody...

Peabody withdraws from Anglo American’s Australian coking coal deal, arbitration looms

Friday, 22 August 2025 15:17:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has confirmed that US-based coal miner Peabody Energy has withdrawn from its agreement to acquire Anglo American’s steelmaking coal assets in Australia.

The original deal, struck in late 2024, included Moranbah North, Capcoal, Aquila, and Grosvenor mines, key suppliers of coking coal for the steel industry.

No material adverse change

Anglo American clarified that the March 31 fire incident at Moranbah North does not constitute a material adverse change (MAC) under the terms of the sale. The company stressed that the mine and equipment were undamaged, and significant progress had been made with regulators, unions, and employees toward a safe restart.

Just last week, the company’s workforce approved the critical risk assessment that underpins the restart plan.

Arbitration ahead

CEO Duncan Wanblad expressed disappointment at Peabody’s withdrawal, noting that Anglo American had offered amended terms and technical solutions to avoid disputes. Since Peabody has withdrawn, the company said it will now pursue arbitration to seek damages for what it deems wrongful termination.

Next steps for Anglo American

Anglo American will now focus on restarting operations at Moranbah North. At the same time, the company revealed that it has already been approached by other potential buyers. Its management remains confident that an alternative sale process will be concluded, reflecting the strategic value and long-term market fundamentals of coking coal in steelmaking.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Australia Oceania Steelmaking M&A Anglo American 

Similar articles

Local coke prices in China may stabilize after seventh hike accepted

22 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal price slides amid insufficient demand in India

22 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s coke output rises by 2.8 percent in January-July 2025

18 Aug | Steel News

Sixth round of local coke price rises implemented in China

15 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 25.5 percent in H1 2025

15 Aug | Steel News

MOC: Average rebar prices in China down 0.7 percent in August 4-10

15 Aug | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices jump again amid gains in China early this week

14 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metinvest mulls United Coal sale amid losses and weak coking coal market

11 Aug | Steel News

MOC: Average rebar prices in China down 0.4 percent in July 28-August 4

11 Aug | Steel News

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 32, 2025

08 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials