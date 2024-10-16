Passenger vehicle sales in China up 3.0% in January-September

In September this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China totaled 2.502 million units and 2.525 million units, up 12.6 percent and 15.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 0.2 percent and 1.5 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the first nine months of the year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 18.643 million units and 18.679 million units, up 2.6 percent and 3.0 percent year on year.

In September, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 294,000 units and 284,000 units, rising by 8.7 percent and 4.4 percent month on month, while decreasing by 16.8 percent and 23.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first nine months, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 2.827 million units and 2.892 million units, down 2.8 percent and 1.6 percent year on year, respectively.