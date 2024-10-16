 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Passenger...

Passenger vehicle sales in China up 3.0% in January-September

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 10:33:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In September this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China totaled 2.502 million units and 2.525 million units, up 12.6 percent and 15.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 0.2 percent and 1.5 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the first nine months of the year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 18.643 million units and 18.679 million units, up 2.6 percent and 3.0 percent year on year.

In September, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 294,000 units and 284,000 units, rising by 8.7 percent and 4.4 percent month on month, while decreasing by 16.8 percent and 23.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first nine months, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 2.827 million units and 2.892 million units, down 2.8 percent and 1.6 percent year on year, respectively.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

CAAM: China's NEV sales increase by 32.5 percent in January-September

16 Oct | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales up 3.8 percent in Jan-Sept

16 Oct | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 11.7 percent in early Oct

16 Oct | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 42, 2024

15 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

China's steel exports exceed 10 million mt in Sept, highest since 2016

15 Oct | Steel News

Manganese ore prices in China fluctuate, slight declines seen for some grades

15 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 15, 2024

15 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Goldman Sachs raises China’s GDP growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025

15 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 15, 2024 

15 Oct | Longs and Billet