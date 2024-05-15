﻿
Passenger vehicle sales in China total 7.689 million units in Jan-Apr, up 10.6%

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 10:21:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In April this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China totaled 2.048 million units and 2.001 million units, down 9.0 percent and 10.5 percent month on month, while increasing by 15.2 percent and 10.5 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the first four months of the year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 7.658 million units and 7.689 million units, up 8.6 percent and 10.6 percent year on year.

In April, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 358,000 units and 357,000 units, down 18.3 percent and 22 percent month on month, while increasing by 0.8 percent and 2.8 percent year on year, respectively.     

In the first four months, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 1.354 million units and 1.39 million units, up 3.9 percent and 8.1 percent year on year, respectively.

In April, China exported 504,000 units of vehicles, up 0.4 percent month on month, while rising by 34 percent year on year.

In the January-April period this year, China exported 1.827 million units of vehicles, up 33.4 percent year on year.


