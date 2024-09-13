 |  Login 
Passenger vehicle sales in China total 16.157 million units in Jan-Aug, up 3.3%

Friday, 13 September 2024 09:35:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In August this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China totaled 2.221 million units and 2.181 million units, both up 9.4 percent month on month, while decreasing by 2.3 percent and 4.0 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the first eight months of the year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 16.141 million units and 16.157 million units, up 3.0 percent and 3.3 percent year on year.

In August, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 271,000 units and 272,000 units, up 5.7 percent and 1.4 percent month on month, while decreasing by 9.8 percent and 12.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first eight months, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 2.532 million units and 2.608 million units, down 0.8 percent and up 1.6 percent year on year, respectively.


Tags: China Far East 

