﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Paragon Steel to acquire Buckeye Metals Industries

Wednesday, 26 May 2021 23:22:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Indiana-based steel processor Paragon Steel announced it has acquired Ohio-based Buckeye Metals Industries Inc.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Buckeye Metals was owned by the Ison family, and CEO Bruce Ison will remain as emeritus chairman of the Buckeye board. Buckeye will continue to operate under the Buckeye Metals Industries division name and other members of the Ison family will maintain leadership roles.

“We have immense respect for the Ison family, and the fantastic industrial legacy they have built over many years through this company,” said Jerry Henry, owner of Paragon Steel, in a statement.  “We have very similar company cultures, with both built on a focus on integrity and putting people first. We are excited about the future of the steel industry and the opportunity to grow with the Buckeye team.”


Tags: USA  North America  flats  M&A  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  May

US cut-length plate exports up 36.8 percent in March
06  May

US HDG exports up 11.6 percent in March
05  May

US tin plate imports up 19.2 percent in March
30  Apr

US CRC imports up 5.2 percent in March
29  Apr

US HRC imports down 12.8 percent in March