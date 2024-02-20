﻿
Pakistan’s scrap imports down 7.6 percent in January from December

Tuesday, 20 February 2024 09:19:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 222,529 mt in January this year, decreasing by 7.6 percent compared to December and up by 11.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $99.8 million, down by 7.1 percent month on month and by 11.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in January amounted to 215,724 mt, down by 4.6 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 15.8 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’ s iron and steel imports was $156.2 million, moving down by 28.4 percent year on year and up by 6.3 percent month on month.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Pakistan South Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

