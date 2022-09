Tuesday, 20 September 2022 15:12:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan-based rebar producer Amreli Steels Limited has announced that it has delayed the date for the resumption of its production to October 1, instead of September 19 which had been announced previously. The company stated that it has sufficient stocks in hand to meet demand from its customers during the period of the shutdown.

Amreli Steels shut down its plants from August 31 amid low rebar demand in Pakistan due to unprecedented monsoon rains and flash floods.