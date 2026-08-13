 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Pakistan...

Pakistan introduces electricity-based sales tax mechanism for steel producers

Thursday, 13 August 2026 12:05:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to local media reports, Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced an electricity consumption-based sales tax mechanism for steelmaking, rolling and integrated steel plants, effective retroactively from July 1.

Under the new system, 31 registered steel producers will pay a reduced sales tax of PKR 5 ($0.018) per unit of electricity consumed, provided that more than 70 percent of their total scrap purchases or imports during the previous 12 months were imported under Harmonized System codes 204.3000, 7204.4100, 7204.4990 and 7204.4940 and that their operations are integrated with the FBR's monitoring system. Producers excluded from the approved list will be subject to a significantly higher rate of PKR 30-35 per unit.

The FBR initially identified 99 eligible producers on August 4, but reduced the list to 31 companies two days later after verifying their scrap import ratios. According to local media, linking the tax to electricity consumption is intended to improve oversight of Pakistan's scrap-based steel sector, where informal trading, understated import values and cash-based domestic supply chains have complicated the verification of production volumes.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Pakistan South Asia Quotas & Duties 

Marketplace Offers

Scrap
Tin foil
GERDAU CORSA
View Offer
Scrap
Burr
GERDAU CORSA
View Offer
Scrap
Industrial return
GERDAU CORSA
View Offer

Similar articles

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 33, 2026

13 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

USWC bulk scrap prices to docks stable, Houston drops

12 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese scrap prices see limited movement as demand remains subdued

12 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in India under pressure, low bids stall deals barring stray trades for lower grades

12 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

USEC scrap prices for the export market trend sideways

11 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey's import scrap market remains range-bound

11 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Nucor CSP for HRC up for fourth week amid more reports of tight US supply

10 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkey's import scrap prices remain stable in new deals

10 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexico's domestic ferrous prices remain unchanged

07 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Prices stabilize despite sluggish steel demand

07 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials