﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Output increases at Alfa Acciai after modernization

Friday, 23 October 2020 16:39:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it completed the modernization of the spooler line for bar mill No. 2 of Italian long steel producer Alfa Acciai, which can now implementing for the first time simultaneous coiling of small-diameter rods by two coilers as part of a single line. The upgrade allows the company to increase its production of coiled rod products, in line with current market demand. It also results in a significant improvement in the characteristics and mechanical properties of the finished coils.

With the modernization, it is possible for both strands to feed two coilers simultaneously. As a result, Alfa Acciai will increase its spooled bar output from 50 percent to 80 percent of hourly production and reduce its straight bar output to 20 percent of the total.

Alfa Acciai is one of the main EAF-based producers in Italy, with an annual capacity of 2.5 million mt.


Tags: Alfa Acciai  production  European Union  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Oct

German crude steel output decreases by 9.7 percent in September
14  Oct

Euro area industrial output up 0.7 percent in August from July
01  Oct

ArcelorMittal aims to become carbon neutral by 2050
30  Sep

Corinth Pipeworks to supply steel pipes to gas pipeline in Gulf of Mexico
30  Sep

Voestalpine builds new special steel plant in Kapfenberg to cut emissions