Danieli to update rolling mill for Italian steelmaker Alfa Acciai

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 17:12:40 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Danieli Service, the business unit of the Italian plantmaker Danieli which is dedicated to the assembly, start-up and testing of its plants, will carry out the modernization of the #TB2 rolling mill of Italian long steel producer Alfa Acciai in Brescia, which produces straight bars and coils. Danieli explained that "presently 130 mm square billets are welded by a Danieli K-weld machine to efficiently feed the two rolling lines, one for straight bars and one for spooler coils."

"The new layout configuration will allow the simultaneous feeding of the two spooler units maximizing the productivity even when producing small diameter products,” Danieli added. The update will also cover the electrical and automation features.

The modernization will be carried out by the end of this year by the Danieli Service revamping team which has been cooperating for years with the Alfa Acciai technical team on various projects.