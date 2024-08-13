 |  Login 
Outokumpu starts commercial production of steel powder

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 13:45:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that it is taking the next steps in metal powder production with several co-operation and public-funded projects. The company is entering into the commercial production phase for metal powder, following its entry into the metal powder market for additive manufacturing nearly a year ago by piloting production of metal powder at its production site in Krefeld, Germany in April 2023.

Furthermore, several research and development co-operation projects will be started with companies from a wide range of industries that want to use steel powder for new innovative products. Outokumpu has been entering a collaboration with German steel distributor Stahl Krebs, as part of the public-funded project REACT by the German government. Another collaboration is within the medical and jewelry industry to work on nickel-free materials.

Outokumpu aims to further strengthen its ambitious innovation strategy and circular economy efforts by producing annually up to 330 tons of metal powder from its own recycled material, 100 percent stainless steel scrap.


