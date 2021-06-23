﻿
English
Optimus Steel to modernize rolling mill in Texas

Wednesday, 23 June 2021 14:01:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will modernize US-based Optimus Steel Inc.’s rolling mill in Texas. Full rolling mill modernization is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The rolling mill has an annual production capacity of one million mt of special steel wire rod.

A complete electrical and automation package for all technology will be delivered by Danieli Automation. According to the statement, this technological update will significantly increase production, product quality and safety conditions inside the plant while reducing operating expenses, thus meeting the demanding requirements of the US market.


