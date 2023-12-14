Odisha prepares four iron ore and manganese reserves for auction 

Thursday, 14 December 2023 10:47:07 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha is preparing for the auction of four mineral blocks, a government official said on Thursday, December 14.

The four blocks comprise two iron ore blocks, one combined reserve of iron ore and manganese, and one manganese reserve, while the date for holding the auction is yet to be decided, the official said.

The blocks located in the Keonjhar district of Odisha are the Rengalaberha N-Extension and Nuagaon West iron ore virgin mines, the Roida-I iron ore and manganese mine, the Gandhalpada West iron ore mine, and the Roida-D manganese mine.

The amount of compensation and the timeline for completing the compensation to be paid is assessed and supervised by the competent authority. The amount of compensation will be recovered from the successful bidders after the auction and the granting of the mineral blocks by the state government.