Odisha government approves two steel mill projects of Rungta Mines

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 11:09:41 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has cleared two downstream projects of Rungta Mines Limited, a government official said on Wednesday, July 7.

The official said that the first approval is for the expansion of Runga Mines’ proposed 2.85 million mt capacity steel mill project to 7.55 million mt per year. The enhanced project in the Dhenkanal district will entail an investment of around $1.48 billion.

The second approval is for Rungta Mines’ second steel mill project where the company plans to enhance the size of the proposed plant from 0.53 million mt per year to 3 million mt per year. The steel mill located in the Keonjhar district would entail an investment of around $1.07 billion, the official said.