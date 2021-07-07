﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Odisha government approves two steel mill projects of Rungta Mines

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 11:09:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has cleared two downstream projects of Rungta Mines Limited, a government official said on Wednesday, July 7.

The official said that the first approval is for the expansion of Runga Mines’ proposed 2.85 million mt capacity steel mill project to 7.55 million mt per year. The enhanced project in the Dhenkanal district will entail an investment of around $1.48 billion.

The second approval is for Rungta Mines’ second steel mill project where the company plans to enhance the size of the proposed plant from 0.53 million mt per year to 3 million mt per year. The steel mill located in the Keonjhar district would entail an investment of around $1.07 billion, the official said.


Tags: India  steelmaking  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Jul

Tata Steel advances process of merging Tata Steel BSL Limited with itself
29  Jun

India seeks consultation on EU extension of safeguard measures on steel imports
29  Jun

Ernst&Young: Indian steel industry’s move towards carbon reduction to be gradual
21  Jun

Russia and India working on coking coal supply agreement
17  Jun

Brickwork Ratings: Record high Indian steel prices not to ease in H2 2021-22