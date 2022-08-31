﻿
Odisha approves steel-related projects entailing investment of $131 million

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 11:19:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has approved steel-related projects entailing aggregate investments of $131 million, a government official said on Wednesday, August 31.

The official said that this includes a 5 million mt per year capacity iron ore beneficiation plant along with a 3 million mt per year iron ore pellet production unit proposed by Balento Enterprises Private Limited with an overall investment of $98 million.

The second project entailing an investment of $33 million for 110,000 mt per year ferroalloy plant proposed by United Ferrocast Private Limited, the official said.


