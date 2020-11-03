﻿
English
October heavy truck sales in China down from high in Sept, up 41% year on year

Tuesday, 03 November 2020 14:36:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, heavy truck sales in China amounted to around 129,000 units, up 41 percent year on year, while down 14.3 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider. In the January-October period this year, heavy truck sales in China totaled 1.365 million units, up 39 percent year on year.

Heavy truck sales in China have successively reached historical high levels in each of the seven months since April this year.

Since the subsidy for eliminating heavy trucks conforming to national stage III pollutant discharge standards will expire by the end of the current year, it is thought that heavy truck sales will be at a high level in the fourth quarter this year. 


Tags: China  steelmaking  Far East


