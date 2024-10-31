Nucor Tubular Products to increase cutting quality with new equipment from Danieli

Nucor Tubular Products, a subsidiary of US-based steelmaker Nucor Corporation, has ordered a new orbital cut-off saw for its electric resistance welded (ERW) pipe mill in Marseilles, Illinois, from Danieli Centro Tube, a subsidiary of Italian plantmaker Danieli, according to a statement released by the latter.

The new equipment, which will replace the existing friction saw at the mill, will be able to cut-to-length welded pipes with outer diameters up to 6-5/8 inch, and equivalent square and rectangular sections with wall thickness up to 3/8 inch. As a result, Nucor Tubular Products will be able to increase its cutting quality and eliminate cutting burrs.

The orbital cut-off saw is planned to be put into operation by the end of summer 2025.