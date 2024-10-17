 |  Login 
Nucor to upgrade Steckel mill in Alabama to increase capacity

Thursday, 17 October 2024
       

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it will convert US-based Nucor Corporation’s existing Steckel mill in Alabama into an ultramodern tandem Steckel mill. This conversion will enable Nucor Steel to get ready to meet future challenges in the steel industry.

The new mill will be designed to produce high-strength thin strips as well as to increase production capacity. To enhance the rolling mill’s ability to produce thin, high-strength products, an additional high-performance mill stand will be installed downstream of the existing stand to create a tandem Steckel mill.

In addition, SMS group will also handle the modernization of the electrical and automation systems in the Steckel mill, including the main sensors and measuring equipment.


