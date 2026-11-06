Nucor produces first prime coil at new Berkeley galvanizing line

UK-based plant supplier Primetals Technologies has announced that US steelmaker Nucor has produced the first prime coil on its new continuous galvanizing line at its Berkeley sheet mill in Huger, South Carolina, marking the completion of commissioning and the start of production operations.

The line has an annual capacity of approximately 500,000 tons and can produce exposed automotive-quality steels and advanced high-strength steels (AHSS) for structural and safety-critical vehicle components. Its product range includes galvanized, galvannealed and zinc-aluminum-magnesium coated steels, supporting Nucor's strategy to expand its higher-margin, value-added offering.

Primetals Technologies supplied the line in partnership with France-based Clecim. The installation incorporates Rapid Cooling and Transverse Flux Induction Heating systems to achieve the metallurgical properties required for automotive applications.