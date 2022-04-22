﻿
Nucor partnering with University of Kentucky to research carbon capture at Gallatin mill

Friday, 22 April 2022 20:37:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Nucor Corporation announced it is partnering with the University of Kentucky (UK) Research Foundation to test an innovative carbon dioxide (CO2) capture system at Nucor Steel Gallatin. This is one of 12 research projects being funded by a Department of Energy grant to advance point-source carbon capture and storage technologies that can capture CO2 emissions generated from natural gas power plants and industrial facilities which produce commodities like cement and steel.

In a press release, the company said industry-university partnerships like the one between Nucor and UK are not new but are vital for piloting and successfully implementing new technology. More than 50 industry and university experts are working together to tackle the difficult challenge of applying carbon capture and sequestration techniques to an electric arc furnace steel making process. Once this pilot is complete Nucor and UK will have a better understanding of the costs and effectiveness of carbon capture technology for flue gas with low CO2 content and the feasibility of replication of this technology at other electric arc furnace steel mills, the company said.

"Nucor teammates, along with researchers at the University of Kentucky Research Foundation, recognized that to reach specific carbon reduction goals at industrial facilities, technologies like carbon sequestration need to become economically feasible," said Nucor Steel Gallatin General Manager, Scott Laurenti. "We are very excited to work with the experts at UK to pilot and evaluate carbon capture technology at Nucor Steel Gallatin."

"The successful construction and testing of this heat-integrated carbon capture process at Nucor Steel Gallatin shows great potential in lowering energy consumption at industrial sectors in Kentucky and across the nation," said Kunlei Liu, principal investigator of the project and UK College of Engineering faculty member. "We at UK are fully committed to work with our industrial supporters and collaborators to fulfill their environmental goals while managing the associated costs."


