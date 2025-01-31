 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nucor...

Nucor CEO optimistic for future of US steel industry due to Trump’s trade policies

Friday, 31 January 2025 13:32:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Leon Topalian, CEO of US steelmaker Nucor Corporation, has made some evaluations regarding US President Donald Trump’s plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel imports from Mexico and Canada, and 10 percent tariffs on steel from China as of February 1, according to media reports.

Mr. Topalian stated that dumped imports disturb the balance of the market, resulting in an unlevel playing field that has hurt the steel industry for decades. He pointed out that the share of Canadian and Mexican steel in total US imports account for about 40 percent and that the government needs to reverse trade agreements under the USMCA, reinstate the Section 232 tariffs and create a level playing field. In addition, he underlined that he is not against foreign companies opening steel mills in the US.

As a result, the Nucor official applauded the decision, expressing optimism regarding the future of the domestic steel industry. He stated that the tariffs will be comprehensive to prevent dumping, currency manipulation and subsidization.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Quotas & Duties Nucor 

Similar articles

US steel markets react to Trump victory, focus on higher tariffs and tax cuts likely to affect steel prices, further ...

13 Nov | Steel News

US mills file AD/CVD petitions against rebar from Turkey and Mexico

05 Sep | Steel News

Nucor: New OCTG trade case is “too little, too late”

19 Jul | Steel News

US DOC rescinds review on Mexican wire rod

17 Jan | Steel News

Nucor’s DiMicco foreshadows impending trade cases

19 Oct | Steel News

Nucor’s DiMicco warns of huge fight against steel imports into US

21 Jun | Steel News

AD reviews on Taiwanese HRC rescinded per Nucor and US Steel’s request

12 Mar | Steel News

Nucor and US Steel lose dispute over steel duties

04 Oct | Steel News

US DOC begins review of Mexican wire rod

08 Jun | Steel News

US DOC sets new CVD margins for CTL plate imports from four countries

08 Mar | Steel News