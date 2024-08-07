 |  Login 
North Macedonia’s Makstil AD to modernize reheating furnace

Wednesday, 07 August 2024 14:13:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

North Macedonia-based steelmaker Makstil AD has joined forces with Italian plantmaker Danieli to upgrade its reheating furnace at the plate line at its Skopje plant, according to a statement released by the latter.

Within the scope of the project, Danieli will install new flameless and radiant burners along with a high-efficiency heat recuperation system and high-insulating refractory lining at the reheating furnace with a custom plate capacity of 100 tons per hour, which was also supplied by its subsidiary Danieli Centro Combustion in 2008. As a result, Makstil will reduce its natural gas consumption by up to 10 percent, ultimately cutting its carbon emissions. These upgrades will also reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-2025.


Tags: Macedonia Europe Steelmaking 

