Wednesday, 15 December 2021 11:43:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has officially denied some articles in the media regarding its acquisition of Thai steel companies.

The company stated that it is considering acquisition of and equity participation in integrated steel mills in China, ASEAN countries and others in order to achieve an annual 100 million mt of global crude steel capacity, as SteelOrbis previously reported.