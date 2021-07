Monday, 26 July 2021 11:26:45 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

New Tianjin Steel plans to newly build two 1,780 cubic meters of blast furnaces, equaling a capacity of 3.04 million mt.

Meanwhile, it eliminated one 505 cubic meters of blast furnace and two 700 cubic meters of blast furnaces, with the capacity of 3.8 million mt.

The replacement of old BF capacities with new ones is required to be in a ratio of 1:1.25 and this requirement is fulfilled in the New Tianjin Steel plan.