﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New RMB-based lending in China amounts to RMB 1.36 trillion in Feb

Thursday, 11 March 2021 14:25:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In February this year, new RMB-based lending in China amounted to RMB 1.36 trillion ($0.21 trillion), RMB 452.9 billion ($69.8 billion) more than in February of the previous year, according to the People’s Bank of China (PBC).

The broad money (M2) balance totaled RMB 223.6 trillion ($34.4 trillion) in February this year, up 10.1 percent year on year, 0.7 percentage points higher than in January, while it was 1.3 percentage points higher than February of the previous year. The scale of social financing increased to RMB 1.71 trillion ($0.26 trillion) in February, RMB 839.2 billion ($129.2 billion) more than in February 2020.

Wen Bin, chief researcher of China Minsheng Bank, said that the good financial data in February signaled the improvement of the real economy and the increasing financial support for the real economy.

$1 = RMB 6.497


Tags: Far East  economics  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Mar

Outlook for ex-China CRC worsens as local market retreats
10  Mar

China's steel industry PPI rises by 14.1 percent in Feb
05  Mar

China sets its GDP growth target at over six percent for 2021
04  Mar

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China to rise by 71 percent in Jan-Feb
04  Mar

Stocks of main steel products in China up 14.6% in late Feb, HRC up most