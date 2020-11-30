﻿
New draft standards for recycling steel materials approved in China

Monday, 30 November 2020 14:51:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On November 29, the draft plan for new standards for recycling steel materials in China was approved by a group of experts after a review and will officially be issued by the end of this year, as reported by local Chinese media.

Recycling steel materials are defined as a kind of charging material which can be directly used as iron resources after classified recycling and processing.

The expert group examined and approved nine chapters for the standards, including scope, normative references, terms and definitions, classification, technical requirements, sampling and sample preparation, inspection methods, acceptance rules, transportation and quality certificates, and gave many opinions and suggestions for interested parties - including the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), and steel enterprises.


