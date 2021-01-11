﻿
New details reported for Samarco’s first iron ore pellet shipment

Monday, 11 January 2021 23:08:13 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian pellet producer Samarco should export 75,000 mt of iron ore pellets this week. Last week, media reports said the company, which is owned by Vale and BHP Billiton, would export its first batch of the product.

The product is located at the company’s Port of Ubu, and should be bound for Europe this week, a media report by ES 360 said.

Samarco resumed several units, including its No. 4 pelletizing plant at its Ubu Complex, as well as three concentration plants at its Germano Complex.

A separate media report by Folha de Vitoria said the restart of Samarco has also been fueling the supply chain in the cities where the company operates.

A company that produces metal components is reportedly providing metal parts to a Samarco facility. Other suppliers are also expected to provide products and services to Samarco.


